Frisco Happy Birthday Crown, Medium/Large + Dog & Cat T-Shirt, Blue, Large

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit. Who’s the king or queen on their special day? It's your pup or kitty wearing the Frisco Happy Birthday Dog & Cat B-Day Crown and Frisco It's My Birthday Dog & Cat T-Shirt. This plush, sparkly golden crown is sure to turn up the fun during your pal’s special day. Think of all the adorable selfies! It’s easy to put on with the ear loops and adjustable toggle, and just flashy enough to spark some conversation too. The lightweight t-shirt is made with a breathable cotton-polyester blend and features an adorable pink “It’s My Birthday” print. The pull-over style makes it easy to get your pet dressed—so they can be the center of attention! Plus, it’s machine washable and comes in different sizes to fit most pups and kitties.