Celestial Mystical Designs Happy As A Witch in A Broom Factory Cute Wicca Halloween Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This cute wicca design with the a purple witch and the saying happy as a witch in a broom factory is perfect for everyone who loves witchy clothing, love mystical things. Works also great as a last minute halloween costume or accessory. A lovely Autumn fall gift for everyone who loves being a witch. This cute design featuring a witch sitting on her broom with a black cat and holding a latern is perfect for the spookiest night in the year. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only