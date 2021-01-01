From new big sister swag
New Big Sister Swag Happiness is Being a Big Sister 2022 Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Happiness is Being a Big Sister quote for toddler or older girl child who's going to be a big sister in 2022! Lovely, floral tree art to get daughters excited for a new baby. Cute bunny design with a large and small rabbit to give the feeling of best sister siblings. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only