UAB KIDKIS Hapiness Is Playing Violin Fun Musician Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Let the world know how much you love music with this beautiful design. Perfect gift for a musical geek who plays instruments: piano, guitar, violin, trumpet, flute or sings in choir, operas, is a music teacher, band member or music instructor Music is a safe kind of high - no matter whether you listen music at home or in an event if you sing music at the radio or at the car this design is for you! special gift for music lovers or to attend the Music Festival 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only