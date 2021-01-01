From dominx

Haoge LH-VM13P Bayonet Square Metal Lens Hood Shade with Hollow Out Designed for Voigtlander 35mm f2 1:2/35 Ultron Aspherical Vintage Line VM Lens.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Haoge LH-VM13P Bayonet Square Metal Lens Hood Shade with Hollow Out.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com