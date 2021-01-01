Hansa Rectangular Multi-tiered Plant Stand

Multi-Tier Bamboo Plant Stand Planter Rack Flower Pots Holder Display US StockFeatures:· 100% brand new andhigh quality · Sturdy and Durable: made from premium and eco-friendly bamboo · Multi-Tier Plant Stand: ideal shelf for displaying your flowers and plants · Quick and Easy Assembly: you can quickly assemble it with the guidance as shown in picture · Wide Application: can be used not only for plants but also books, shoes, toys etc. · Modern Design: a great decoration both for indoor and outdoors · Size:83x100x25cm/32.7x39.4x9.8inch · Material:bamboo · Package Weight:5kg/11lbPackage Content:· 1x Plant Stand · 1x AccessoriesFeatures:100% Brand new and high quality. Sturdy and durable: Made from premium and eco-friendly bamboo. Multi-tier plant stand: ideal shelf for displaying your flowers and plants. Wide application: can be used not only for plants but also for books, shoes, toys, etc. Modern Design: A great decoration both for indoors and outdoors.Product Type: Plant StandNumber of Pieces: 1Color: BrownTop Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Wood Species: BambooBase Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Wood Species: BambooProduct Design: Multi-tieredNumber of Tiers: 9Shape: RectangularShelving Included: YesTotal Number of Shelves: 9Shelf Material: Solid WoodNumber of Exterior Shelves: 9Adjustable Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Adjustable Interior Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Material: Drawer Glide Extension: Ball Bearing Glides: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer: Joinery Type: Handle Design: Weight Capacity: 200Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaPieces Included: 1DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Spefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsOSHA Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 39.37Overall Length - Side to Side: 32.67Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11.02Shelving: YesShelf Height: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Distance Between Shelves: