Prominence Home Hanover Meadows Hanover Meadows 52" 5 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Included Aged Bronze Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling

Prominence Home Hanover Meadows 52" 5 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Included Aged Bronze
Prominence Home Hanover Meadows Hanover Meadows 52" 5 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Included Features Ideal for medium sized rooms of around 350 square feet3 speed motor is quiet and reversibleComes with reversible barnwood / tumbleweed bladesFeatures Tuscan Sand glass shadesFan is controllable by a pull chain (included)Can be installed on sloped ceilingsAble to be mounted on low ceilingsIncludes (4) 13 watt medium (E26) Compact Fluorescent bulbsUses a standard AC motorETL rated for dry locationsFixture covered under a limited lifetime warrantyDimensions Blade Span: 52"Height: 19-7/8"Width: 52"Wire Length: 54"Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 5Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: YesMotor Specifications Speeds: 3CFM high: 2866 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 186Reversible Motor: YesElectrical Specifications Max Wattage: 52 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 13 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact FluorescentBulbs Included: Yes Indoor Ceiling Fans Aged Bronze