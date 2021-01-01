From wyndham collection
Wyndham Collection Hannah 67 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Back Drain Soaking Tub in White with Floor Mounted Faucet in Chrome, White with Polished Chrome Trim
The Hannah 5.59 ft. Back Drain Soaking Tub in White is inspired by the hard edges and lines of modern architecture. Clean and geometric, the asymmetrical shape lends a beautiful minimalist, yet updated, feel to the modern bathroom. Contemporary styling and crisp angles contribute to the freestanding bathtub’s refined look, sure to enrich your powder room ambience and add a hint of sophistication. This unit includes a floor-mounted single-handled chrome faucet along with overflow and drain outlets in chrome for a polished look. The acrylic construction is strong, light and warmer to the touch than typical enamel or steel tubs, allowing for easy installs and heat-retaining soaks. Color: White with Polished Chrome Trim.