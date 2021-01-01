From noble house
Noble House Hannah 41.25 in. Shiny Copper Round Aluminum Outdoor Bistro Table
This attractive outdoor bar table is the perfect complement to your existing outdoor furniture. Made from cast aluminum and featuring beautiful floral scrollwork, this table is perfect for an intimate conversation or as a place for your guests to set down their drink. Sure to complement any patio decor, this bar set is guaranteed to give you a weather resistant set that will last your for years to come.