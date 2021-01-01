Hanna Wall Sconce by DelightFULL - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (HANNA2WLL_WHYGL_NKLPL)

The Hanna Wall Sconce by DelightFULL provides sleek accompaniment that is both simple and suitable enough for a wide range of dÃ©cor styles. Fashioned from brass, it uses a stepped, circular wall plate to extend softly-curved conical light housings with the larger, open end facing upward, seating the lamping just inside the sleek, satin-textured brass beveled ring that tops it. This restrained texture contrasts well with the lacquered surface that dominates the rest of the housing, setting a second band around its lower end. A small antenna that protrudes directly from the base of the housing provides a final touch of refinement, gleaming in the reflected glow of the upward-oriented lamping. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Color: Silver. Finish: Glossy White with Nickel Plated