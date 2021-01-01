Prepac HangUps 72 in. H x 60 in. W Light Gray Wall Mounted Storage Cabinet Set B

The HangUps Storage Cabinet Collection offers versatility for your ever changing storage needs in the garage, laundry room, office or workshop. The Cabinets mount securely to the wall with a heavy duty metal rail and hook system. The wall mounted feature ensures easy cleaning beneath the cabinets and protects your stored items from water and dirt. The HangUps Collection is constructed using laminated composite wood and features metal handles and adjustable hinges. This product ships ready-to-assemble and includes all hanging rails and fastening bolts. Add other cabinets from our HangUps Collection to create a storage system to convert any cluttered room into an organized space. Set B Includes: (Qty 1) 30 in. Large Storage Cabinet Model # GSCW-0707-2K 30 in. W x 72 in. H x 16 in. D 3 adjustable shelves and 1 fixed shelf with middle divider (shelves are 0.75 in. thick) Weight Capacity: 200 lbs. (40 lbs. per shelf) (Qty 1) 30 in. Upper Storage Cabinet Model #GSUW-0707-1 30 in. W x 24 in. H x 16 in. D 1 adjustable shelf (0.75 in. thick)Weight Capacity: 60 lbs. (30 lbs. per shelf). Color: Light Gray.