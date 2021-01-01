Hanging Porch Swing

Our hanging chair with an elegant appearance will be a perfect addition to your home! It is made of durable cotton rope and a sturdy steel frame. Featuring a large seat space, this swing chair provides you with a comfortable sitting experience for reading, watching TV, or just relaxing. Moreover, there are two types of hanging styles for you to choose from with the help of two anti-corrosion metal hoops. This swing chair is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, such as the living room, patio, and garden. Take it home and enjoy your leisure time with our hanging hammock chair! Frame Color: Gray