White Hanging Planters, Ceramic Hanging Plant Pot for Indoor Plants, Planter for Wall Décor, Set of 2

【Ceramic Hanging Planter】: A beautiful set of 2 geometric ceramic planters 【Timeless and Elegant Design】: These hanging ceramic planters have a beautiful sculpted design that is suspended by rope that can be easily adjusted to your desired length that will enhance any space greatly【Diverse For Many Plants】: The opening of the wall hanging planter allows succulents to be planted in them or long drooping plants to be housed within 【Approximate Dimensions】: Small - 6.9 L x 3.7W x 23.4H inches; Large - 6.9L x 4.9W x 22H inches.【Plants Not Included】: Please note that the plants shown in the pictures are not included.