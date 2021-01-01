Sea Gull Lighting Hanging Globe 1-Light Satin Aluminum Pendant

The Hanging Globe pendant collection by Sea Gull Lighting has four sizes of the same sleek retro silhouette - in heights of 8.5 in. , 10.75 in. , 12.5 in. and 14.75 in. . Choose from either White Satin Aluminum finisher, both with Opal glass to softly diffuse the light, each fixture comes with 54 in. of cuttable cord to customize the installation exactly to your needs. Incandescent, integrated LED and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available. The advanced, integrated LED option has warm-on-dim technology that warms in color when dimmed, going from 2700K to 2200K.