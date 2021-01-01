(2 Pack) Hanging Ghost Halloween Decorations, 35in, 3ct

Add more BOO to your bash with our hauntingly adorable Ghost Halloween Hanging Decorations. These 3 goofy ghosts each measure 35 inches and are sure to add some spooky, silly style to your child's Halloween costume party. To assemble: simply inflate the included balloons, tuck the balloons into the corner of each ghost bag with the knots hanging out, then secure the balloons inside the bag with the included twist ties. Attach a string to each twist tie and you'll be ready to hang these silly specters all around your event! Keep your party looking frighteningly fun with the rest of our affordable Halloween party supplies!