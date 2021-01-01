Lemieux et Cie Handwoven Kora Rug By Lemieux et Cie in White Size 3 X 5

Whether placed under a dining table or tucked under the sofa, this rug adds an eclectic touch to any interior. About Lemieux et Cie A leading voice in the world of home furnishing and decor, Canadian designer Christiane Lemieux is renowned for her bestselling books, celebrated brands, and writing contributions to *Architectural Digest* This season, Lemieux introduces her European luxury lifestyle brand, Lemieux et Cie, to the United States with an avant-garde collection dedicated to artisanal modernism. Drawing influences from 20th-century artisan ateliers, the storied history of curvilinear furniture, and found or collected objects, each piece celebrates the remarkable collaboration between designer and craftsman. Not sure which rug to choose? Read our guide to find the perfect fit for your space.