Vanderpump Pets Handwoven Dog Collar, Cream, X-Small: 12-in neck, 5/8-in wide

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** You and your fancy fur-iend will be feeling like you’re strutting around West Paw-llywood with the Vanderpump Pets Handwoven Dog Collar. It’s carefully and thoughtfully crafted with durable vegan leather to exemplify luxury and class while being just as comfy to wear. It’s even simple to attach to a leash! The convenient D-ring is crafted with tough nickel hardware, ready for on-the-go trips outside.