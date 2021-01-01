Handsfree Headsets for Walkie Talkie Bluetooth PTT Earpiece + K Adapter for BF UV5R UV82 TYT 2 Way Radio

K adapter is used to work with walkie-talkies, such as UV-8000D Baofeng's UV-5R, UV-82, TYT, WOUXUN and other K interface walkie-talkies. Adapt to a variety of K1 connector unlimited brand nor model machine. Bluetooth earpiece can be also used a nomal headset, used on phones. Charger time: 1-2.5H, Work Time: 5-8Hours depends on talking. USB cable have 2 connector. You can charge headset and PPT button(or dongle) at the same time. Earpiece can rotate 180. Rotatable earpiece adjust for left or right ear use freely. Microphone with advanced denoise technology bring clear sound. Application: It is suitable for fans who like outdoor sports bikes, and can communicate with friends anytime, anywhere. Very convenient for your trip. Hands free earpiece. Package concludeEarpiece *1, Dongle HB-6A*1, PTT Button*1, Charger cable, Elastic Band*1,Ear hook*1,Manual in EN*1