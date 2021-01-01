Grease Beast Hands Soap-Infused Heavy-Duty Odor and Bacteria Resistant Scrub Sponge (6-Pack), Black

Hands soap-infused scrub pads are specially designed to clean body parts fast and safely. The Hands soap-infused scrub pad foam material was originally designed to clean up the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The heavy-duty scrub pad is oleophilic, which absorbs grease, grime and oil like a magnet. The hydrophobic properties doesn't retain water, which inhibits the growth of bacteria and mold. It will never smell bad and is completely safe for you and your environment. Color: Black.