DUZ Hands-Free Dog & Cat Grooming Dryern

The DUZ Hands-Free Dog & Cat Grooming Dryer makes pet grooming and styling a breeze. This dryer can be installed on the wall, floor, or table, allowing you to hold and brush pets as they get dry. With four temperature settings, three fan speeds, and 90 degrees of rotation, you can adjust it as much as you please. It also features a quiet motor that won’t upset anxious furry friends. Super adaptable and easy-to-use, DUZ’s hands-free dryer will quickly become your second-best friend!