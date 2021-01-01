'Hands Built a House. Floral Heart' Textual Art on Wood

Greet your guests with this beautiful wall art to make them feel welcome. Once typically found only in rustic or farmhouse style decor settings, this wall art will easily fit into even the most contemporary of homes or offices. Using the highest quality ink, this wall art incorporates several aspects of fine design into one stunning piece. With its slightly visible wood grain appearing through the colors and sleekly finished edges, it is a wonderful choice for any room in your home or office, being it a traditional or modern space. As each piece of wood has natural grain differences from the next, each of these wood wall arts is a truly unique addition to your space. Size: 10" H x 20" W x 0.78" D