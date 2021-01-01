Hando Desk Shell

Simple, clean, and compact, the line is sure to please. This bookcase has five shelves that are perfect for storage or display. The shelves are fixed in place for extra stability both in construction and when displaying books or other objects. Constructed of a durable melamine White finish that combines the convenience of modern materials with a bright and youthful aesthetic. Laminates are scratch, stain, and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. Its compact and lightweight design makes it the perfect fit for dorm rooms, first apartments, home offices, living rooms, bedrooms, any room! Make a part of your home or office today.