Golden Vantage Handmade Undermount Stainless Steel 30 in. x 18 in. x 9 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in Brushed Finish, Brushed Stainless Steel

Upgrade your kitchen sink with this Golden Vantage KS0056 30 handmade under mounted sink. Its clean straightforward design combined with the zero radius feature make this sink perfectly at home in many modern kitchens. Sound deadening is found within to minimize any potential clanging. Built from sturdy T304 grade stainless steel, this sink is sure to remain strong and useful with proper care. With the interior measuring in at 28 W x 16 L x 9 D, this sink has plenty of space for washing produce or stacking dishes. Color: Brushed Stainless Steel.