VILLACERA Handmade 11" Tall Round Vase Mango Black | Decorative Hand Carved Lined Tar Drop Bottle Shape | Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Wood

STYLISH ACCENT- This unique vase can stand alone or in a set of three! Set a silver dollar stem inside and place on a side table, atop a dresser or use as an accent piece in a bathroom. The possibilities are endless with this versatile vase! UNIQUE TEXTURE- Its tear drop profile is interrupted by rows of hand-carved lines mimicking stripes that expose the true texture of the mango wood, creating a charming and exotic statement in any living space. REAL HARDWOOD- Not only stylish, with its rich black hues and deep hand-carved grooves, it’s made from sturdy mango wood, making it durable, and no negative impact on the environment. HAND-CRAFTED- Each Villacera Handmade Mango Vase is uniquely hand carved out of sustainable mango hardwood, leaving minimal differences in the fresh, natural carvings of each piece. PRODUCT DETAILS- Dimensions: (L) 6” x (H) 11” x (W) 6”. Material: Mango wood. To clean, hand wash with damp cloth & towel dry. Do not let your mango wood item sit in water or remain wet for extended periods of time.