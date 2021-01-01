Handmade Personalized Studded Gray Leather Dog Collar, Copper/Rose Gold Tone Buckle with Spikes

Handmade Personalized Studded Gray Leather Dog Collar, Copper / Rose Gold Tone Dome Rivets IMPORTANT: PLEASE CAREFULLY REFER TO SECOND LISTING PHOTO FOR SIZING INFO Handmade collar, solid vegetable tanned leather (so there are no irritants!). Nothing ages as beautifully as bare leather, so nature and time will add a rich patina and character for a truly one of a kind collar. This leather is designed to show scratches and wear. LEATHER CARE: Clean off any loose dirt or grime regularly. Treat your leather with a leather oil or conditioner and waterproofer every few months regardless of use to help it last a lifetime. Do not soak any leather in water. 100% handmade, by me, in the USA.