EORC Handmade Mohair Brown Trasitional All Over Angora Oushak Rug, 9'2 x 11' 11

Decorate with this classic beauty pleasing qualities are enhanced by their particularly soft and lustrous Mohair wool Made From 100% mohair hand knotted by master weavers Known as Oushak rugs these rugs are highly prized for their exceptional texture elegant look and monumental scale of design Further developed and refined to respond to growing demand for Antique Oushak(Ushak or Usak) Rugs Notable for the grand monumental scale of the designs It will easily match a wide variety of decors bringing in elegance and optically enlarging the space