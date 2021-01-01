Oakland Living Handmade Metal Upland Bird Bath, Antique Bronze

Give your feathered friends a classic beauty of a bath with the Oakland Living Handmade Metal Upland Birdbath. This attractive birdbath will make a beautiful addition to your yard or garden. Each piece is cast by hand to create an exceptional product for you and your beaked buddies to enjoy. Crafted with a rust-free aluminum bowl and sturdy base, this birdbath is designed for durability and long-lasting use. It’s finished with an antique bronze hardened powder coating for unmatched style.