Handmade Lemongrass Tea Soap, 100% Natural & Organic, Use on Hands, Face, or All over Body 4.3oz bar

LEMONGRASS TEA Handmade Soap, Organic, Pure & All Natural. Made in the USA! Made the old fashioned Cold Process method of soap making. Vegan and Gluten Free. 4.3oz bar. Organic represents a higher commitment to natural. There are no unnatural or unhealthy ingredients. Our soap contains only the purest ingredients, ones grown and produced sustainably and in accordance with USDA Organic standards. Our soap is produced according to a very high set of standards. Every bar we sell has an unsurpassed quality and complies with the strictest definition of natural. Lemongrass acts like a toner, minimizing pores of the skin and helps tone the tissues & muscles. Also good for pimple or acne prone skin Helps prevent body odor and very relaxing. If you are not happy with our soap, just send it back to us for a full refund or your purchase price