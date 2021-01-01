Handmade White Jewelry Display Wall Panel in Wood and Cotton

Show off your beautiful jewelry in gallery style with this admirable wall display stand by Komang Sulaksana. He hand-carves the jewelry display panel of seasoned jempinis wood with a whitewashed finish. The panel is centered by cotton printed with traditional batik patterns in shades of grey and bluish grey. The jewelry display panel includes a net over the cotton part for hanging earrings and a rod on the top is designed for bracelets and/ or necklaces. There's a practical shelf over 10 stainless steel hooks and two more hooks flanking the earrings. Rod is designed to lift up.