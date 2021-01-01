From glass oasis

Handmade Freeform Coral Candle Holder, Glass Art, Beach Decor

$58.75
In stock
Approx. 5" x 3.5" Glass Coral Candle Holder LED Flameless Candle Included Beach Decor-Gift

