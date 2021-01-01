From susanne's ornaments

Handmade Custom Monogram Christmas Ornament, 5 Color Options, Cotton and Satin Fabric, 3 Inch

$28.50
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Handmade Custom Monogram Christmas Ornament, 5 Color Options, Cotton and Satin Fabric, 3 Inch

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com