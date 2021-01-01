Handmade Braided Cotton Navy/Red/Green Area Rug

This rectangle rug features a transitional pattern with cranberry, black, tan, and cream colors to make decorating any space simple. Inspired by an antique country rug. A braided rectangle rug can be used in multiple locations to accentuate an area. A non-skid liner is recommended for use under the rug to prevent slipping and damage. The perfect rectangle rug to accentuate your décor throughout each season. Sure to be the perfect addition for your home décor throughout the year.