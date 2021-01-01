Handmade Beaded Christmas Ornament - Turquoise & Silver Star Ornament - Handcrafted Recycled Paper Bead Ornament by Outreach Uganda

Artisan Handmade High Quality - Ugandan artisans hand make the ornament beads from magazine papers that are hand rolled into the bead shapes and sealed with a waterproof finish to make the ornaments bright and long lasting Recycled & Eco-Friendly - Each ornament contains 12 paper beads which are made from recycled magazine paper and are the color of the original printed paper, often including flecking and markings which were the writing on that paper Huge Color Selection - With many colors and patterns to choose from, our ornaments provide many different color combinations for decorating ideas for home and office seasonal decorations and varied holiday and Christmas color schemes Beads For Charity - We are a U.S. nonprofit helping Ugandans earn a living so they can support their families. We pay each artisan a fair trade price so she can buy food, help send her children to school and start or grow her own business in Uganda. All items ship with a gift bag and card about the women who make the beads Multiple Uses - Our ornaments can be used as holiday tree decorations, table decor, as a decoration on a package or gift bag instead of a bow or ribbon, and to show appreciation or thanks. Use them all year long as sun catchers or window decorations