Handloom Knotted Silk Mix Geometric Gold Beige Area Rug 121913AHH12ABJA1

Your guests' attention with be spellbound with the charm of this hand loom knotted geometric gold beige rug which in weaved in this attractive and graceful pattern. The color scheme and pattern will perfectly match well with all types of interiors. Its soft silk mix pile makes you feel comfortable especially underfoot. Its smooth texture, fleshy silk mix fabric, fine finishing and great durability will compel you to buy this for your home décor. Your guests' attention with be spellbound with the charm of this hand loom knotted rug which in weaved in this attractive and graceful pattern. The color scheme and pattern will perfectly match well with all types of interiors. Its soft silk mix pile makes you feel comfortable especially underfoot. Its smooth texture, fleshy wool fabric, fine finishing and great durability will compel you to buy this for your home decor. Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'