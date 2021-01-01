Handley 7 Piece Dining Set

Add motion to your outdoor dining experience with the Rectangular 7pc Dark Brown Cast Aluminum Swivel Dining Set. It is made from premium cast aluminum with a dark brown powder-coat finish that's designed to be rust resistant and weather resistant. This set seats 5 people with the 5 durable heavy duty cast aluminum swivel dining chairs with cushions and the rectangular dining table. The decorative outdoor dining table comes with an umbrella hole in the center of the table as well as anti-slip rubber tips on each table leg. A matching table skirt around the bottom gives more stability and design. Each dining chair swivels by 360 Degree and has a beautiful back and seat designs.