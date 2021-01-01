Handleset with Electronic Deadbolt and Kira Lever Door Lever and Rosette

Unlock convenience and security with the Digital Avino/KP300 Digital Single Cylinder Handleset with Interior Lever. No key, no problem with customizable user codes and an easy-to-see backlit touchscreen. It is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries. The single cylinder deadbolt can be locked or unlocked using the touchscreen or key from the outside as well as the turn button from the inside. Finish: Satin Nickel