Ecotools Handle Duo Interchangeables Makeup Brush Handles, includes 2 Handles

Includes small brush handle and 5 brush heads: Mask Applicator, Prep Brush, Anti-Shine, Under Eye Roller, EcoFoam Choose; Click; Create; Using the easy and secure snap on technology, attach your brush heads on to your makeup brush handle for desired use Works with the blue handle from the Handle Duo and Total Renewal Eye Kit; Build out your customized collection with these unique brush heads As a CLEAN beauty brand, EcoTools has leaned into their eco-credentials to offer a collection that is fully customizable, reduces waste and helps the planet; Plus, EcoTools products are always Vegan and Cruelty Free Green and Blue handles to match Green and Blue brush heads in the Interchangeable collection; Frequently purchased with the Essential Face Trio and the Powder plus Buffer Duo