Featuring a cushioning grip placed over the amber handle for greater comfort, offering better grip so more torque can be applied, even when the handle comes in contact with any non-corrosive liquids. Cushion grip amber handle with advanced ergonomics. The black tip makes them suitable for the food industry and in processes where foreign object particle intrusion is critical. These screwdrivers prevent chrome particle shedding. A wrench can be used on square shank for extra-torque transmission. Tip size: 3/8 in. Exposed length: 12 in. Total length: 17-3/8 in. URREA Handle 3/8-in Slotted Screw Holding Screwdriver | 9424