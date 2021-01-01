Handheld Stroller FanSmall Personal Portable Table Fan with USB Rechargeable Battery Operated Cooling Adjustable Electric Desk Fan for Travel.

Best Quality Guranteed. 2600mAh BatteryBuild-in a 2600mAh rechargeable battery. It is powered by USB or Battery. It can be charged by computer, laptop, power bank, car charger etc.3.5 hours for full recharge and 3~8 hours working time depends on speed. Flexible TripodThis small fan with an upgraded tripod, the tripod is waterproof, not easy to get dirty and broken, easy to clean, and more durable. You can bent any angle you want, grip it, wrap it, stand it, keep it durable, flexible and stable. 3 Wind SpeedsThis stroller fan uses a high quality motor, which can provide strong wind. One-button operation for switching 3 wind speeds. The low noise motor is suitable for your quiet office or reading, and suitable for your baby to sleep comfortably. Widely UsedThis portable fan with flexible legs allow you to secure fan to baby stroller, car seat, crib, Keep you and your baby cool. It also can be used as a desk fan or