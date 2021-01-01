Handheld Fan with Scent Airflow, Portable Desk Fan with Make-up Mirror Fill-in Light, USB Table Fan for Women for Office, Home, Outdoor, Traveling.

Best Quality Guranteed. A Pocket Fan that Offers Fragrance Airflow The unique handhold fan is built with a fragrance piece storage case in front the blades, what will offer you a long-lasting jasmine fragrance airflow. Built with Make-up Mirror with Fill-in Light This portable desk fan is specially made in consideration of ladys need. The make-up mirror with fill-in light built in front of it will help you a lot in keeping in a good state. About The Size of A Phone Sized 2.5*5.7*0.98 inch, the fan is of about a size of your iPhone, so and convenient to hold in hand or take along. Rechargeable Battery, Your Power Bank TooBuilt-in 1200mAh rechargeable battery, economical for recycle using. The USB table fan could be turned into a power bank for you phone when come into an emergency need. Foldable Bracket, Simple & Fashionable Design A foldable bracket is built on the back so as to stand it on the desk as your personal fan. Coming with a simple elegant