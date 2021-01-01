Handheld Case for All Kindle Paperwhite Generations PU Leather Protective Cover with Hand Strap Black Dragon

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed by exclusively for All Kindle Paperwhite Generations (Will NOT fit for Kindle Oasis or All-new Kindle 10th Gen 2019) Wake or put your device to sleep by opening or closing the cover [Handheld] Hand strap allows reading with one hand easier and more comfortable. Foldable stand design could set your hands free during your reading. Made from durable PU leather with soft interior to prevent scratches This product is sold exclusively by. Only buy from to get genuine products