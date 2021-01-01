From ultralife corporation
Handheld Antenna Cable SMA Male to UHF SO239 Female Connectors 6 Pack of 2
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Package include:2 x SMA male to UHF female cables Commonly Used in RF Applications, Antennas, Wireless LAN Devices, Coaxial cable, Wi-Fi Radios External Antenna, >1000 Times Mating Life Time. Cable length: 6 inches; Cable type: Flexiable Coaxial Quality Low Loss RG316 Connector Material: Pure brass with Great connectivity.(Not Alloy) Brand is a Registered Trademark of LLC. Only authorized seller of can sell under listings.