Handcrafted Wicker Motif Blue Ceramic Cup and Saucer

Penpan of Thailand presents a handsome handcrafted ceramic cup and saucer with a look of woven wicker. The interior of the cup it's rim and handle and the center and rim of the saucer are glazed in blue with a crackled finish. Where the woven wicker motif is located--the exterior of the cup bowl and the outer border of the saucer--the ceramic is left the natural warm beige of the clay. Penpan's Siam Celadon has won multiple awards for their handicrafts in Southeast Asia and takes pride in using traditional all-natural glaze formulas.