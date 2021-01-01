Handcrafted Rustic Wood Napkin Rings for Dinner Table Decoration, Set of 12

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of 100% natural wood. Solid wood construction using the finest timbers makes these napkin rings capable of standing the test of time Put in some extra effort in decorating your table by adding wooden napkin rings and leave your guests impressed while making them feel more special. Our napkin rings measure (outer 2.2 - 2.8inch, inner 1.25 inches) in diameter to hold napkins of any size The napkin ring is picture-perfect for parties, weddings, picnics, holidays, Christmas, New Year, Thanksgiving, etc. Package includes 12 pcs wood napkin rings.