Chico Mendoza of Guatemala hand crafts this handsome pine wood table with two drawers made with mortise and tenon construction. The artisan hand carves the flower motifs on the drawers and the front face of the table as well as the decorative pattern on the front legs. Chico Mendoza learned the art of carving from his father who has sadly passed. Now Chico teaches his children this craft so they can continue his father's legacy.