Handcrafted Black Cat with Birds Ceramic Decorative Plate

A happy black cat with two blue birds for friends gazes out from this handcrafted decorative ceramic plate. Designed by Mexican artisan Maria Isabel Cruz Romero the plate is made using the centuries-old dry rope technique in which a wax mixture made of magnesium oxide and fat are applied to the outlines of the image or motif prior to glazing. The wax mixture creates a barrier that keeps the different fill colors in the design separate during firing before burning off to reveal the blackened ceramic beneath. The plate can be hung on a wall for display via the nylon cord on the back.