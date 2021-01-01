Baylis & Harding Hand Wash Soap Sea Kelp and Peppermint - 16.9 fl oz

Baylis and Harding Goodness Sea Kelp and Peppermint hand wash is inspired by nature with carefully blended plant-based formulas. Using only the finest, natural and organic extracts and essential oils to deliver a 98percent naturally derived formulation that is vegan, 95percent biodegradable, packaged within a 100percent PCR (post-consumer recycled) bottle. Dermatologist approved (mild and gentle) and made in England with love, Baylis and Harding’s Goodness natural hand wash line is also dye free, paraben free, silicone free and uses a mild coconut-derived surfactant as an alternative to SLES, making it SLS/SLES/ales free. Sea Kelp and Peppermint is a beautiful fusion of the ocean meeting an English garden. With simply refreshing top notes of peppermint, green tea and sea salt, coupled with sea kelp and underpinned by cedar and amber. The beautifully fragranced collection is bolstered by the addition of essential oils of peppermint, orange, aniseed, lemon, petitgrain, to nourish and enrich the skin