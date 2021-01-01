nuLoom Hand Tufted Twinkle Twinkle Rug, One Size , Blue

Hand tufted elegance and sophistication with an ornate yet simple trellis overlay are the design staples of this rug. The quatrefoil design is laid out in thick scalloped lines which come together at a point to form an elegant trellis. A border surrounds the edges of the rug, allowing the design to really pop when set against the floor. The thick lines which make up the trellis pattern are displayed in a color which contrasts the background, making the design eye-catching and attractive.Shape: RectangleMeasurements: 66 Width/Inches, 42 Length/InchesBase Material: 100% WoolCare: Professional Clean, Spot CleanCountry of Origin: Imported