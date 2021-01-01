Jaipur Living Hand-Tufted Dark Blue 4 ft. x 6 ft. Oriental Area Rug, Dark Blue/Lily White

This Jaipur Living Poeme Collection 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug will be a decorative touch to your home. With a stain-resistant design, this tufted rug will tolerate everyday drips and spills. It has a 100% wool construction, allowing it to tolerate frequent use, thanks to its high-quality natural fibers. It does not emit VOC gases, so you can be sure that it's an eco-friendly option for any flooring. This rectangular rug features an oriental pattern for an intricately crafted statement piece that always stays in style. It is designed with blue elements, bringing a cooling touch to your room. Color: Dark Blue/Lily White.