Hand-Painted Wood Dragon Alebrije from Mexico

This happy dragon alebrije from Mexico is handcrafted of cedar wood featuring an intricate shape with a slithering tongue coming out of its mouth. Teresita Gonzalez presents the figurine painted by hand with vibrant colors that catch the eye.These fanciful sculptures are a traditional folk art in Oaxaca once based on twenty totems but today representing all kinds of animals. They take their name from a Calo gypsy word for something difficult tangled confusing or fantastic.